Olivia Munn Reveals She "Barely Knew" John Mulaney When She Became Pregnant
"It wasn't anything close to 'dating.'"
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney recently welcomed their second child together. However, when Munn became pregnant with their first baby, she wasn't in an established relationship with the comedian.
In a GQ profile of Mulaney, Munn shared that her pregnancy came as somewhat of a shock to them both, as they weren't actually in a relationship at the time. "It wasn't anything close to 'dating,'" Munn explained. "I barely knew him."
According to the profile, Munn and Mulaney first met at a wedding in 2013, but it wasn't until early 2021 that they reconnected. Munn reportedly helped Mulaney find an apartment in New York after he left rehab, and that's how their romance started.
"The ensuing relationship, such as it was, was brief," GQ reported. "If the tabloids thought they had a scoop about them dating, the joke was on them, because it was never true: They were just having a baby."
Munn revealed to GQ that Mulaney was excited to have a baby with her, regardless of whether they were in a romantic relationship. She told the outlet, "It wasn't necessarily 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was 'I will be involved in some way.'"
Munn and Mulaney didn't live together for most of the actress' pregnancy. As a result, Munn assumed they would likely coparent the baby, without being a couple. As Mulaney had only recently completed a stay in a rehab facility, Munn was unsure how to support the comedian.
"It was like watching a man in a tsunami," Munn explained. "I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn't know him well enough to help him."
While navigating a tumultuous period in their lives, Mulaney was reportedly delighted about the forthcoming birth of his first child. "That's the one thing that made him seem light and happy," Munn revealed. "I remember he was really excited to tell his parents."
Earlier this year, Munn announced the birth of her second child with Mulaney on Instagram. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," she captioned the post.
The actress continued, "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel."
