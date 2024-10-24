Olivia Munn Shows Off Mastectomy Scars in Stunning SKIMS Campaign
She shared an empowering message.
Olivia Munn is the star of a new SKIMS campaign.
The actress posed in some of the brand's underwear, as well as posing topless to show off her mastectomy scars following her battle with breast cancer.
Sharing the campaign on Instagram, Munn shared an inspiring message.
"KINTSUGI 金継ぎ," she began, referring to the Japanese art of repairing things to make them look even more beautiful, often filling in cracks in pottery with gold.
"In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending."
She went on to thank SKIMS for donating 10 percent of the proceeds from each bra sold between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31 to Susan G. Komen, an organization that works to fund breast cancer research, as well as provide community health outreach, advocacy, and programs.
Celebs such as Amy Schumer, Lily Aldridge and Rachel Zoe congratulated Munn on the campaign and on her powerful message.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
In a promotional video for the campaign, the mom of two said, "Someone said this phrase to me and it meant a lot and it really touched me. When it comes to breast cancer, they say, 'Welcome to the worst club with the best members.'
"My name is Olivia Munn and I'm a breast cancer survivor. When I look at the scars or how my breasts look different or how clothes fit on me differently, I just feel a lot of gratitude. The way my body looks is just a representation of how hard I fought."
A post shared by SKIMS (@skims)
A photo posted by on
Munn shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans back in March, and was immediately met with a wave of love and support from her community.
Happily, the New Girl actress welcomed her second child with John Mulaney in September, a baby girl named Méi, who was born via surrogate. The spouses also share son Malcolm, 2.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Hits Back at Fan Who Asked Why She Looks Like North West
It's a mystery!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
21 Books That Spill the Scandals, Successes, and Secrets of the British Royal Family
They have more shocking revelations and juicy secrets than you saw on 'The Crown.'
By Andrea Park Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala Harris "For a Certain Childless Cat Lady I Play on TV"
She's one of many celebs to come out in support of the Vice-President.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Munn Can't Figure Out How to Use a Baby Wrap: "More Difficult Than Origami"
Commenters could very much relate.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Barry Keoghan Is Publicly Thirsting Over Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s Skims Campaign
But some fans aren't as pleased with it.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Shares Her Prognosis: “Surprisingly, I’ve Only Cried Twice”
Munn was just on the red carpet with partner John Mulaney on Sunday.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sustainable Queen Kim Kardashian Wrapped All of Her Christmas Gifts in $48 Skims T-Shirts
And fans were not impressed...
By Fleurine Tideman Published