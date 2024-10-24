Olivia Munn Shows Off Mastectomy Scars in Stunning SKIMS Campaign

Olivia Munn is the star of a new SKIMS campaign.

The actress posed in some of the brand's underwear, as well as posing topless to show off her mastectomy scars following her battle with breast cancer.

Sharing the campaign on Instagram, Munn shared an inspiring message.

"KINTSUGI 金継ぎ," she began, referring to the Japanese art of repairing things to make them look even more beautiful, often filling in cracks in pottery with gold.

"In the middle of this latest @SKIMS campaign shoot, I decided I was done being insecure about my mastectomy scars. Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought. I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending."

She went on to thank SKIMS for donating 10 percent of the proceeds from each bra sold between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31 to Susan G. Komen, an organization that works to fund breast cancer research, as well as provide community health outreach, advocacy, and programs.

Celebs such as Amy Schumer, Lily Aldridge and Rachel Zoe congratulated Munn on the campaign and on her powerful message.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) A photo posted by on

In a promotional video for the campaign, the mom of two said, "Someone said this phrase to me and it meant a lot and it really touched me. When it comes to breast cancer, they say, 'Welcome to the worst club with the best members.'

"My name is Olivia Munn and I'm a breast cancer survivor. When I look at the scars or how my breasts look different or how clothes fit on me differently, I just feel a lot of gratitude. The way my body looks is just a representation of how hard I fought."

A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) A photo posted by on

Munn shared her breast cancer diagnosis with fans back in March, and was immediately met with a wave of love and support from her community.

A post shared by o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) A photo posted by on

Happily, the New Girl actress welcomed her second child with John Mulaney in September, a baby girl named Méi, who was born via surrogate. The spouses also share son Malcolm, 2.