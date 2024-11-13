Olivia Munn Gives John Mulaney Random Drug Tests Amid Sobriety Journey: "It's Like a Relief"

Olivia Munn helps her husband John Mulaney stay sober by administering random drug tests, the couple revealed in a new GQ Man of the Year cover story.

Munn began doing this when she was six months pregnant, and she decided she wanted to be instrumental to Mulaney's recovery, with a view to considering raising their son Malcolm as a couple.

Speaking of the drug tests, the comedian shared, "It’s like a relief. I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence."

Mulaney checked into a rehab facility twice before his sobriety stuck, and he was newly sober while Munn was pregnant with Malcolm.

"It was like watching a man in a tsunami," the actress told GQ. "I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn’t know him well enough to help him."

In the same interview, Munn revealed that she and Mulaney barely knew each other when she became pregnant. "It wasn't anything close to 'dating,'" she said. "I barely knew him."

During the pregnancy, they grappled with whether they would raise Malcolm while together romantically, and they eventually decided that they would two months before his birth in November 2021.

They got married sometime in 2024, and welcomed their second child together—a baby girl named Méi—in September 2024.

As for Mulaney's journey to sobriety, he has been incredibly open about his struggles with addiction throughout both his comedy and various interviews.

During a September 2021 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedian revealed that he and Munn were expecting their first child, and also went into detail about his life that past year—including his divorce from Anna Marie Tendler, his stints in rehab and his relapse.

"Okay, so, since last September, uh... I went to rehab in September, okay, I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife, I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show—not directly after, I just mean, not, you know, after... well after," Mulaney told Meyers.

He added, "Then, I continued using drugs. You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half... um... the insurrection was on January 6th, but I had nothing to do with that."

It's at that point that he met Munn, and the rest is history.