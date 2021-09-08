Today's Top Stories
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The two have been dating since the spring.

By Iris Goldsztajn
beverly hills, ca march 04 actress olivia munn attends the 2018 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on march 4, 2018 in beverly hills, california photo by john shearergetty images
John ShearerGetty Images

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby, Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The two have been dating since the spring, which is also around the time word got out that Mulaney was separating from his wife of seven years, Anna Marie Tendler.

"You had a year!" Meyers told Mulaney knowingly. The comedian responded, "is it September now?" He then started counting off events on his fingers: "OK, so, since last September, uh... I went to rehab in September, OK, I got out in October, I move out of my home from my ex-wife, I host Saturday Night Live on Halloween, I relapse on drugs after the show—not directly after, I just mean, not, you know, after... well after."

He continued, "I hosted that. I did relapse back onto drugs after that. And then I'm told I took a job here?"

Adding details about his relapse, Mulaney said, "Then, I continued using drugs. You and some other friends staged an intervention, as you recall. I went to rehab again, this time for two months. I got out in February, I lived in sober living for another month and a half... um... the insurrection was on January 6th, but I had nothing to do with that."

He went on to explain how he met Munn. "Then in the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and... uh... met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia," he said. "I met her actually for the first time in life at your wedding to Alexi, your wife. So it's nice something good came out of the wedding." Cue laughter and banter.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," Mulaney said. "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman. [...] I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful."

Getting to the heart of the matter, Mulaney then declared proudly, if sheepishly, "...and we're having a baby, together." Meyers put a hand on his friend's shoulder and offered his congratulations. Commenters on the video were quick to point out how supportive Meyers is of Mulaney, and how intimate their friendship seems. Just good things.

