Oprah Winfrey Calls Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour “The Most Extraordinary Thing I’ve Ever Seen”

Consider Oprah Winfrey a big fan of Beyoncé’s: After catching Queen Bey at one of her Renaissance World Tour’s East Rutherford, New Jersey stops with longtime BFF Gayle King, Winfrey lauded the performer, calling the show “transcendent.”

The media mogul, per Entertainment Tonight , shared a reel from her epic night out on Instagram, writing that she has never “experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour.”

“That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets,” she wrote. “The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it.”

But Winfrey wasn’t done with her effusive praise—in a video posted on Oprah Daily’s Instagram, she expanded on her concert experience this past Saturday, sharing “I’ve never in my life experienced anything like that.”

“I couldn’t speak,” Winfrey added. “I couldn’t scream. I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent, that kind of synergy, what it takes to do that, that kind of expression, that kind of anointing. I mean, that is a thing that is coming straight from a source that creates the planets, okay? That is, like, the most extraordinary thing I’ve ever seen.”

Later, she continued “My body was vibrating the whole night. I had Beyoncé dreams. And I woke up like, ‘What was that?’ It was transcendent to see all of that come together…And she’s at the helm of all of it, you can see, from every costume to every move. I bow to that. I bow.”

We could all be so lucky to have someone—anyone, not just the Oprah Winfrey!—speak of our work like this, right?

King agreed with her best friend, saying “some things are worth staying up on a school night and it starts with B…BEYONCÉ!”

“I see @oprah got over her concern about standing on her feet for three hours at a concert,” King wrote. “Sister girl never sat down! Definitely going again. My jaw is still on the floor!”

King added to Oprah Daily that she “thought it was a visual feast for the eyes”: “It made me so proud because she’s a mother. She’s a wife. And she gets out and she does that. So in the daytime, she’s taking care of her children, like normal people [do]. Then she gets on stage and then she does that. Tina Knowles [Beyoncé’s mother] said to me years ago, ‘My daughter is one of the hardest working person I know.’ And to me, that was on full display yesterday. My jaw is still on the ground.”

In fact, Knowles hung out with the two at the show Saturday, captioning her own post “We partied till the wheels fell off!”

Winfrey and King met up with Beyoncé before the show started, something that happens because, you know, you’re Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King: “I was expecting to go directly to my seat, and then when we were brought back to say hello to her. That was pretty phenomenal,” Winfrey told Oprah Daily. “I would’ve been a pool of tears if I’d have seen her afterwards. I wouldn’t have even known how to express what I was feeling.”

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May and will end October 1 in Kansas City—but not before performing 22 more shows before then.