Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
Season 1 of The Kardashians ended weeks ago, and I'm having horrible withdrawal symptoms.
Thankfully, the trailer for season 2 has finally dropped, and it promises to be extra juicy—starting with a long-awaited appearance from new honorary member of the family Pete Davidson.
Toward the beginning of the trailer, Kim Kardashian tells the cameras, "Life is good! I have a new boyfriend. I'm just having a really good time."
Toward the end of the video, things ramp up real fast: Kim is seen walking into a room, likely a hotel room, while Davidson is chatting with Khloé. Kim says, "Babe? D'you wanna shower with me really quick?"
The comedian, who is holding his phone, flips it onto a nearby bed or couch (or at least a soft surface—what I'm saying is it didn't, like, break), then runs to join his girlfriend and take her up on her offer. LOL, he certainly knows how to make an entrance.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we see Kris Jenner dealing with a health scare and spending time in hospital. She tells the cameras through tears, "I can't tell my kids I'm scared. They have enough problems. They don't need to worry about Mom." The good news is it does look like she is OK now, if her social media is anything to go by.
We also see Kylie Jenner speak about her new son and how she hasn't gotten to go out in about a year. After that, her sister Kendall says the iconic line, "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me."
You might remember from season 1 that Kris was pressuring Kendall, 26, to have a kid, even though she's not ready.
We also see Kourtney gearing up for her wedding to Travis Barker, Khloé explaining the importance of love in the aftermath of her separation from Tristan Thompson, and the family preparing for their trial against Blac Chyna.
Season 2 airs in September, which might as well be in a million years. Why do you do this to me, Hulu, why?
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
