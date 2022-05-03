The Kardashians Won Their Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna During the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala
Blac Chyna filed a defamation lawsuit against Kris and Kylie Jenner, and Kim and Khloé Kardashian, back in 2017, which finally went to trial in April 2022.

Chyna came for the Kardashians because she felt they were responsible for the cancelation of her reality show Rob & Chyna.

All four defendants attended the majority of the trial, but they had a pretty good excuse for playing hooky while the verdict was read in Los Angeles, reports the Guardian: They were at the Met Gala in New York City. TBH, I'm no genius, but even I know which one of those sounds more fun.

Chyna sued the family for $108 million but received no damages.

The jury deliberated for 10 hours, finding that the Kardashians acted "in bad faith," but were ultimately not responsible for Rob & Chyna's cancelation—which E! executives pinned on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's breakup instead.

The Kardashians' lawyer, Michael G. Rhodes, spoke to the four women on the phone and told People, "they're happy to have this behind them."

Chyna's lawywer, Lynne Ciani, said she would appeal, but felt this wasn't a complete loss for her client. "The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob," she said. The family had apparently alleged that she had done so. Chyna herself simultaneously sued Rob for assault, battery, and harassment.

Rob and Chyna were together between 2016 and 2017, and share five-year-old daughter Dream.

Meanwhile, the four defendants were celebrating the Met Gala's In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme with a series of sparkly and out-there outfits.

