Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Parents Again!
Stormi has a little sibling!
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together!
The Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed the happy news on Instagram, posting the most adorable black-and-white photo of the baby's hand balled up in a teeny tiny fist. She tagged Scott in the post and captioned it, "2/2/22," which I think we can all agree is the coolest birthday ever.
Even cooler is the fact that the child's older sister, Stormi Webster, was born on Feb. 1 (in 2018, making her four years old). First child on the first of the month, second on the second... Does it get more serendipitous?
As you can expect, the well wishes promptly poured in after Jenner made the announcement on Feb. 6. "Mommy of two life," wrote sister Kourtney Kardashian. "Angel Pie," wrote mom Kris Jenner. "Omg congratulations," chimed in Christine Quinn.
Jenner's last post before the announcement came on the occasion of her eldest's birthday. She posted another black-and-white photo, this time of Stormi in her dad's arms, both of them wearing white. "our baby is 4," the little girl's mom wrote. "happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world."
On her Instagram Story, the new mom of two posted an array of gorgeous bouquets of roses she received. At least one of them came from another of her sisters, Kim Kardashian. If you zoom in, you can see the card reads, "Congratulations Travis, Kylie and Stormi! We are so excited and love you so much!
"Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm XOXO"
After weeks of fan speculation, Jenner confirmed her pregnancy back in September, with a v v cinematic video announcement.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
