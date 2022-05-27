Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
Hoooo, boy.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, we saw Kris Jenner attempting to pressure daughter Kendall into having children, even though the model told her she wasn't ready.
In the scene, Kris is meeting with Kendall to break the news to her that sister Kim Kardashian got an upcoming Vogue cover over her. Once she finds out that Kendall already knows, she quickly switches up the conversation to the topic of grandkids.
"When it comes to you guys, I get so excited and proud. I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby," Kris said. Kendall, who was drinking from a mug, choked on her beverage, as I think we all would in this situation.
"You keep telling me, 'you're not getting any younger,'" Kendall hit back (she is 26 years old). "But guess what, Mom? It's my life. OK? I don't know if I'm ready yet."
Speaking to the camera, Kendall explained, "I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. Like I'm still, like, enjoying life on my own, and I'm OK with that right now."
Kris then tried to convince Kendall with the argument that she had made her body when she was pregnant with her, meaning she also made her eggs. Kendall saw right through her and said, "Yes, I've seen this on TikTok. Are you watching TikTok?"
The momager then told her daughter that she will have fewer eggs every year that goes by, and actually called family OB/GYN Dr. Thaïs Allabadi to ask if Kendall should freeze her eggs at this stage, which the doctor encouraged.
When she got off the phone, Kris said, "OK, well I think it's unanimous! We're gonna... we're gonna have a baby!"
Kendall just answered, "No. Not right now. You're making me uncomfortable."
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Clearly, Kris also made viewers uncomfortable. Kardashian fans took to Twitter to criticize her approach. "Wait, how old is Kendall? Kris pushing babies onto Kendall is cringey and uncomfortable AF," one person wrote.
"Kris telling Kendall to have a baby is just so ick. She’s young. Let that girl live her life first how she wants! Maybe she never wants them. Leave her alone my god that was weird AF," said someone else.
"Wow, Kris trying to push Kendall to have a baby is gross. Go hang with one of the other 24 grandkids and leave the girl alone damn," advised another. (Kendall is the only one of her siblings who doesn't yet have children.)
This isn't the first time we've heard wind of Kris pressuring Kendall into having a kid with boyfriend Devin Booker. While promoting The Kardashians earlier this year, the model told E! News that her mother "will just randomly text me and be like, 'I think it's time,' and I'm like, 'Is this not up to me?!'" Apparently, her younger sister Kylie—who has two children—is also trying to pressure Kendall into it........
