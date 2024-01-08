Pink's Husband Paid Tribute to Her on Their 18th Anniversary, And It's a Tear-Jerker

Pink and Carey Hart have somehow been married 18 years, and I believe this makes me very old.
To mark their wedding anniversary, Hart wrote a special Instagram caption for his wife, and I hope you're ready, because it's a tear-jerker if I ever saw one.
Alongside an album of sweet photos from their years together, the racer wrote, "In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things.
"There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink"
One person very eloquently commented, "Congratulations! What I’ve always loved about you too [sic] is that you’re always so honest about your relationship and it’s [sic] ups and downs but what shows is how much you love each other and your commitment to one another x"
Friends including Joel Madden and Jeanette Jenkins also expressed their well wishes in the comment section.
Pink and Hart have been together since 2001, before breaking up in 2003. After that, they ended up getting engaged in 2005, then married in 2006, as reported by Us Weekly. They ended up separating again in 2008 for about 11 months before reconciling. They share children Willow and Jameson.
