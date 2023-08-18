Pink Changed a Song Lyric in Support of Britney Spears Amid Star's Divorce

Beyonce Knowles, Pink and Britney Spears attend the launch of Pepsi's new TV commercial at the National Gallery on January 26, 2004 in London.
Iris Goldsztajn
Pink seems like the kind of friend anybody would be lucky to have in their corner.

Amid Britney Spears' recent divorce news, the "Trustfall" singer changed the lyrics to one of her songs during her concert on Aug. 16 in an unmistakable show of support to Spears.

While performing "Don't Let Me Get Me," Pink sang, "Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears" instead of the original lyric, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me."

After she modified the line, the crowd could be heard saying, "awww" and cheering loudly.

"Pink is a class act," commented one person.

"Such a sweet gesture. Go @Pink! I love to see this kind of support," said another.

"Queen," simply said someone else.

While the line "damn Britney Spears" may sound like a diss, the next line ("she's so pretty") makes it pretty clear to me (and I may be wrong!) that Pink was merely referring to her own insecurities in comparison to Spears, rather than criticizing her.

In fact, Pink addressed this in a February interview with People, saying, "People think I was picking on Britney on [my 2001 single] 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her. I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari became public knowledge this week, and while we don't know the exact circumstances of the separation, it's fair to say that divorce is never an easy experience for anyone—meaning Spears is likely to be grateful for support from friends like Pink.

It's the second time Pink has shown what a supportive friend she is in a matter of just weeks. After performing on the same stage as Gwen Stefani, the "So What" singer dedicated a lovely Instagram post to Stefani, calling her the "coolest" and "kindest." You love to see it :)

