Sam Asghari Just Addressed His Divorce From Britney Spears

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are divorcing after just over a year of marriage, as Marie Claire reported earlier this week.
Since the news broke, reports have been running rampant about how it all went down, but neither party had addressed it directly—until now.
The personal trainer took to Instagram Stories to say his piece about his separation from the global superstar on Thursday.
He wrote, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Sh*t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."
After the separation became public knowledge, rumors started spreading that Asghari was trying to get their prenuptial agreement changed, with one source telling Page Six he was "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."
The source added, "So that’s what Sam is focused on."
But a rep for Asghari has denied these claims, telling Entertainment Tonight, "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false."
They added, "No negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her." According to the rep, the prenup is "rock solid."
When Spears and Asghari got married last year, we reported that the prenup they had signed meant the model would not get any of the singer's net worth up to that point in the event of a divorce.
This followed advice from concerned fans including Octavia Spencer when the two got engaged, telling Spears to "make him sign a prenup."
