Pink's Rule for When Her 11-Year-Old Can Have a Phone Is Kind of Genius

Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
Pink sets clear and loving boundaries for her children.

Speaking to 103.5 KTU, the superstar mom of two was asked about her thoughts on what age is appropriate for her kids to have their first phone, and she was pretty clear on the matter.

"My kids don’t have a phone, and my daughter is the only 11-year-old in her class that doesn’t have one," she explained.

"It’s hard. A lot of my friends, they have their kids on TikTok, and I don’t. I told Willow, 'That just doesn’t move my needle. They’re not my kids. You’re my kid.'"

For the singer, this is her way of protecting Willow from the potential harm social media can cause for children and teenagers—most especially because she is a famous kid.

"She has a lot of eyes on her, too," Pink said, going on to explain that Willow has a smart watch she can use to contact her mom in an emergency, but that a phone remains out of the question for the moment.

"I told her, point blank, 'If you can produce literature for me from a reputable source that tells me that social media is good for you, then you can be on it. And otherwise, good luck!'" she said.

"Because she could be a lawyer, she could literally pass the bar. She’s always right. She might actually find that literature, but good luck!"

In saying this, Pink has once again proven that she's an incredibly caring mother, even though she once believed she wasn't up to the task.

"I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother," the singer previously said in an interview.

"But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done. It's shocking how responsible I've become."

Exhibit A.

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise.

