Prince Andrew Loses Security Detail at Royal Lodge, is Reportedly Being Pushed Out by King Charles

Embattled Prince Andrew is reportedly and allegedly being pushed out of his royal residence by his older brother, King Charles.

On Monday, Aug. 19, a scathing report from The Sun on Sunday revealed that King Charles either failed or decided not to renew his younger brother's security team, essentially allowing the contract to expire this coming fall.

According to the report and additional reporting from The Times, Prince Andrew's security detail at Royal Lodge is estimated to cost King Charles close to $4 million a year—a cost the monarch is said to be paying personally since 2022, when his younger brother lost his police protection after being forced to step back from his official royal duties.

At the time, the late Queen Elizabeth stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and patronages, following damning allegations and a civil lawsuit from Virginia Guiffre, who claimed Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The royal has denied those claims and the lawsuit was settled out of court.

According to the latest reporting, King Charles has yet to line up any replacement security detail, calling into question just where Prince Andrew will take residence or if he will have to start fitting the bill for his personal protection himself.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral on June 5, 2012 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The news that King Charles has allowed Prince Andrew's security detail to lapse comes in the wake of additional reporting, alleging that the monarch wants his younger brother to leave Royal Lodge, a 31-room home located in Windsor Great Park.

According to the same The Times report, Prince Andrew is paid over $1 million to take over the lease of the property in 2003, and now pays an annual rent of more than $330,000. His big brother, however, personally pays for his security, allowing Prince Andrew to remain in the residence he reportedly spent $9 million to renovate.

The Times reports that the King would prefer his brother to move to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognize the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action," a source familiar with the matter told the outlet. "If he doesn't agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide."

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the Endurance event on day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor Great Park on May 12, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While King Charles has been personally footing the bill for his brother's security detail, he has reportedly refused to aid his son, Prince Harry, who has allegedly begged his father to help better protect him and his family when they travel overseas.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend close to the Duke of Sussex told People in an exclusive interview , describing what happens when Prince harry attempts to contact his father. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered, too."

People went on to report that "those close to Prince Harry say the monarch no longer takes his son's calls or responds to his letters," adding that the King is not responsive to Prince Harry's multiple requests for help in regards to the security of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," a royal insider told the publication. Another source added that the Duke of Sussex is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."