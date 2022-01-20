Prince Charles Is "Desperate" to See Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, Royal Source Says

Prince Charles still hasn't met his granddaughter Lilibet, who was born in June, in person, and hasn't seen her big brother Archie since the Sussexes moved away from the U.K. Apparently, he is "desperate" to spend time with them, according to a royal source.

"The Prince of Wales has spoken to his son frequently in recent months," one source told the Mirror. "He loves him very much, as he does both his children, and he looks forward to them being able to spend time together in the near future."

Another source echoed the sentiment. "The Prince of Wales has been saddened that he hasn’t had the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren, which he really does miss," they told the Mirror.

"He is a fantastic grandfather and loves playing the role immensely and it’s certainly fair to say he feels there is something missing from his life without the ability to get to know Harry’s children.

"This is something he is hoping to remedy which is why he made the gesture for Harry, Meghan and the children to stay with him if they wanted to, whenever they may come home for a period of time.

"In the meantime there has been a series of good natured and enjoyable calls between them all which is something the prince very much looks forward to."

Prince Charles reportedly offered for his youngest son, his wife and their children to stay with him when they're next in the U.K., but royal expert Angela Levin reckons Meghan Markle would find it too "awkward."