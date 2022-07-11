Prince George Gave Prince Louis a Run for His Money With His Wimbledon Facial Expressions
I guess it runs in the family?
The Cambridges are all huge sports fans, and as such they feel everything that happens during a heated match deep in their souls.
Take for example Kate Middleton's many faces while watching British player Cameron Norrie play at Wimbledon last week.
Or think about Prince William very much breaking royal protocol to drop a casual F-bomb during that same match.
Their eldest son, Prince George, is no different. While attending Wimbledon for the first time this past weekend for the final, the young royal went through a whole range of emotions—and his facial expressions gave Prince Louis during the Jubilee a run for his money.
Sat between his mom and his dad during the Djokovic/Kyrgios match, the eight-year-old royal picked his nose, because he is—after all—eight years old.
He stuck out his tongue between his teeth in intense concentration and/or dismay:
He scrunched up his face in what looks like to me like a denouncement of some great injustice:
He braced for impact by clenching his teeth:
And again:
He rubbed his eye kind of dramatically with the back of his hand, while his parents looked at him concernedly:
He made a face that seemed to say, "Nice shot!"
And he drank anxiously from a metal tumbler:
Thankfully, there was nothing for the royal to worry about, because his favorite Novak Djokovic took home the trophy. Even better than that? Prince George actually got to hold the trophy, while the champion spoke to his parents after the match. All's well that ends well!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
