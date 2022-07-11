Prince George Gave Prince Louis a Run for His Money With His Wimbledon Facial Expressions

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Cambridges are all huge sports fans, and as such they feel everything that happens during a heated match deep in their souls.

Take for example Kate Middleton's many faces while watching British player Cameron Norrie play at Wimbledon last week.

Or think about Prince William very much breaking royal protocol to drop a casual F-bomb during that same match.

Their eldest son, Prince George, is no different. While attending Wimbledon for the first time this past weekend for the final, the young royal went through a whole range of emotions—and his facial expressions gave Prince Louis during the Jubilee a run for his money.

Sat between his mom and his dad during the Djokovic/Kyrgios match, the eight-year-old royal picked his nose, because he is—after all—eight years old.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

He stuck out his tongue between his teeth in intense concentration and/or dismay:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

He scrunched up his face in what looks like to me like a denouncement of some great injustice:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

He braced for impact by clenching his teeth:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

And again:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

He rubbed his eye kind of dramatically with the back of his hand, while his parents looked at him concernedly:

(Image credit: Photo by Adrian Dennis / Getty)

He made a face that seemed to say, "Nice shot!"

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

And he drank anxiously from a metal tumbler:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang / Getty)

Thankfully, there was nothing for the royal to worry about, because his favorite Novak Djokovic took home the trophy. Even better than that? Prince George actually got to hold the trophy, while the champion spoke to his parents after the match. All's well that ends well!