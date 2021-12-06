Shakira Responded to Princess Charlotte After Prince William Revealed She Loves "Waka Waka"
Isn't social media the best?
Prince William recently revealed his sweet tradition of having a dance party with his kids every morning, and the fact that the young Cambridges are currently obsessed with Shakira's "Waka Waka."
Now—thanks to the gift that keeps on giving that is social media—Shakira herself has responded to the story. "I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!" she wrote on Twitter.
Although the Duke of Cambridge implied that everyone in his household enjoyed shaking their hips to the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem, the article Shakira shared featured a photo of Princess Charlotte, which is presumably why she addressed her comment to the little girl specifically.
"There's a lot of hip movements going along," the duke said of when the family plays Shakira's song. "There's a lot of dressing up."
He also explained on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk that George and Charlotte have a hard time agreeing on whose turn it is to pick that morning's soundtrack. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," Prince William said.
"I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn," he continued. "So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music."
The duke went on to describe how much joy goes into this daily ritual. "Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything," he said. "She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.
"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing." How lovely.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
