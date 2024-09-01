Sources Claim Prince Harry is Seeking Advice From Friends on How to Repair His Relationship With His Father
The Duke of Sussex is allegedly consulting people “from his old life.”
Prince Harry is allegedly planning an attempt to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles, according to insiders claiming to be familiar with the situation.
According to sources who spoke to The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is relying on the consultation of people "from his old life" in an attempt to "rehabilitate" his image and repair his fractured relationship with his father.
In speaking with former aides who worked with Prince Harry during his time as a senior member of the royal family, the publication claims the consultation signifies the "first stage in a strategy to 'rehabilitate 'Harry that would involve him spending more time in the UK to repair his relationship with his father and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold."
The sources added that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning an attempt to repair their fractured relationships with their royal family members, the "pair are not seeking a permanent return" to the United Kingdom.
The report comes in the wake of Prince Harry and his brother Prince William making a surprise joint appearance at this uncle's funeral.
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the brothers "discreetly" attended Lord Robert Fellowes' service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. Previous reports claimed the Duke of Sussex would not attend the funeral in-person, due to ongoing security concerns.
But according to a family friend who spoke to the The Sun, "both princes were there" and sat in the back of the church. The joint appearance marked the first time the brothers were in the same room since their father's coronation.
Reverend Dan Tansey, who was in attendance, told The Sun in an exclusive interview that "it wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility, but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come."
While the brothers reportedly did not speak to each other and successful avoided one another during the proceedings, additional reports indicate that Princess Kate want to the feud between the two brothers to end.
"It’s something Kate really wants William to try to fix, for everyone’s sakes, but he’s refusing," a source recently told Closer.
"In his view, the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives, but Kate is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking," the source continued. "As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."
Royal author Christopher Andersen recently told Fox News something similar, telling the media company: "Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head.
"Kate was close to Harry," Andersen continued. "They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
