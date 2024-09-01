Sources Claim Prince Harry is Seeking Advice From Friends on How to Repair His Relationship With His Father

Prince Harry is allegedly planning an attempt to repair his relationship with his father, King Charles, according to insiders claiming to be familiar with the situation.

According to sources who spoke to The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is relying on the consultation of people "from his old life" in an attempt to "rehabilitate" his image and repair his fractured relationship with his father.

In speaking with former aides who worked with Prince Harry during his time as a senior member of the royal family, the publication claims the consultation signifies the "first stage in a strategy to 'rehabilitate 'Harry that would involve him spending more time in the UK to repair his relationship with his father and potentially initiate a partial return to the royal fold."

The sources added that while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning an attempt to repair their fractured relationships with their royal family members, the "pair are not seeking a permanent return" to the United Kingdom.

King Charles and Prince Harry in 2018. (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The report comes in the wake of Prince Harry and his brother Prince William making a surprise joint appearance at this uncle's funeral.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the brothers "discreetly" attended Lord Robert Fellowes' service at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk. Previous reports claimed the Duke of Sussex would not attend the funeral in-person , due to ongoing security concerns.

But according to a family friend who spoke to the The Sun , "both princes were there" and sat in the back of the church. The joint appearance marked the first time the brothers were in the same room since their father's coronation.

Reverend Dan Tansey, who was in attendance, told The Sun in an exclusive interview that "it wasn’t a tremendous shock William was there, as that was always a possibility, but I suppose it was more of a surprise that Harry had come."

While the brothers reportedly did not speak to each other and successful avoided one another during the proceedings, additional reports indicate that Princess Kate want to the feud between the two brothers to end.

Prince Harry, Princess Kate and Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s something Kate really wants William to try to fix, for everyone’s sakes, but he’s refusing," a source recently told Closer .

"In his view, the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives, but Kate is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking," the source continued. "As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."

Royal author Christopher Andersen recently told Fox News something similar, telling the media company: "Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head.

"Kate was close to Harry," Andersen continued. "They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had."