Princess Kate Is Reportedly Working to Repair the Royal Family Rift "For Everyone’s Sakes"
"As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."
Princess Kate has taken a backseat to official royal engagements in 2024, following her diagnosis with cancer. The Princess of Wales has only made a handful of public appearances since sharing her health news. For instance, fans were excited when Kate took to the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in June. But according to recent reports, the Princess has been working tirelessly behind closed doors to repair the Royal Family rift.
Sources recently claimed that Kate Middleton is "worried sick" about Prince Harry, and simply wants to end any family feud for good. Now, a source has suggested to Closer that Kate wants her husband, Prince William, to mend fractured family relationships. "It’s something Kate really wants William to try to fix, for everyone’s sakes, but he’s refusing," the source alleged.
"In his view, the best course is to keep quiet and get on with their lives, but Kate is absolutely opposed to that way of thinking," the source continued. "As far as she’s concerned, life’s too short for grudges."
Meanwhile, royal author Christopher Andersen opened up about the situation to Fox News. "Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up," Andersen claimed. "It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head."
Andersen also referenced the close relationship between Kate and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. "Kate was close to Harry," Andersen told the outlet. "They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had."
However, Andersen suggested that even Princess Kate has her limitations when it comes to influencing Prince William. "But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband," he told the outlet. He continued, "Kate is not about to pressure William while he has so much on his plate, notably her cancer and the king's cancer battle as well."
Hopefully, Kate's efforts will pay off, and the Royal Family's rift will finally be repaired.
