Prince Harry Will Miss His Uncle’s Funeral Due to Ongoing Security Concerns
In a recent documentary, the Duke of Sussex said “it’s still dangerous” to travel across the pond.
Reports indicate that Prince Harry will miss his uncle's upcoming funeral in the U.K. due to ongoing security concerns.
Lord Fellowes, the late Princess Diana's brother-in-law as well as Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle, died on July 29 at 82 years of age from an undisclosed cause, The Times reported in a published obituary.
Fellowes also served as an assistant private secretary, deputy private secretary, and private secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth.
According to People, Prince Harry will be unable to attend funeral services for his late uncle in-person because of ongoing safety threats. The publication notes that since stepping back as an official senior royal and relocating to California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Harry was "stripped of automatic security in the U.K."
Currently, the Duke must "inform authorities about any travel plans to the U.K. 28 days in advance," the publication adds. Apparently, Prince Harry has given no such notification.
This is, sadly, not the first time Prince Harry has had to turn down a trip back home or avoid certain areas, and even people, due to security concerns.
According to The Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex declined to meet with his father, King Charles, as recently as this past May because, as Marie Claire previously reported, the meeting did not "come with the security provisions Harry was seeking."
"(Prince Harry) is said to have declined his father’s offer [to stay in a royal property] because it did not come with any taxpayer-funded personal security provision, which would leave him staying in a ‘visible location with public entrance and exit points and no police protection,’” The Daily Mail reported at the time.
According to The Telegraph, “Instead, he chose to stay at a hotel—presumably with members of the public—because it meant he ‘could come and go unseen.’”
According to one royal insider who recently spoke to People in an exclusive interview for the publication's latest cover story, Prince Harry has made multiple attempts to contact his father, to no avail.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" the source told the publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered, too."
The same royal insider claimed that Prince Harry has also begged his father to remedy the security issues he currently faces overseas.
"Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father," the insider said, while another source told the publication that Prince Harry is "determined to protect his own family at all costs."
In a recent interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his concerns when traveling overseas, especially with his family.
"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," Prince Harry said at the time, adding that it's "still dangerous" to bring his family across the pond.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
