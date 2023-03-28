Prince Harry's "Low-Key" Court Appearance May Help to "Minimize the Media Circus," Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in court in London this week, and yes, we've been hearing a lot about it—but less than if we knew for weeks in advance that he would be attending.

"This is hopefully a sign of things to come. Harry’s surprising presence at today’s court hearing was as low-key as possible, probably to minimize the media circus," royal expert Christine Ross told Express on Monday.

"It seems every move the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make lately fuels into their comedic 'privacy tour.' Harry’s quiet appearance will hopefully reduce the negative narrative."

The Duke of Sussex was in court for a four-day hearing in his joint case against the publishers of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, in which he and a group of prominent public figures have accused the publisher of various invasions of privacy.

"This case against the ANL will undoubtedly be fuel for headlines, so remaining as low-profile as possible can help minimize the negative press as much as possible," Ross explained.

The expert is a big proponent of the Sussexes maintaining as much discretion as they can in the fallout of the publication of Spare and ahead of King Charles' coronation.

Commenting on the possibility of their attendance at the May 6 event, Ross previously told Marie Claire, "It would take a great deal of planning and diplomacy to attend in the best way possible. Their best bet is to attend in the quietest and most private capacity, eschewing any processions down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in favor of a private entrance and a hard-to-spot seat."

The Sussexes have yet to confirm whether or not they will make the trip to the U.K. for the coronation.