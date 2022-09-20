Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has been allowed to take part in some of the proceedings following the death of his grandmother the Queen, but sadly this doesn't mean he is fully reintegrated into the Royal Family quite yet.

While waiting for the funeral cortege in Windsor on Monday, following the ceremony at Westminster, a few close members of Queen Elizabeth's family stood speaking to one another, but the Duke of Sussex looked "excluded" from the rest, according to body language expert Judi James.

"Harry looks physically excluded or sidelined in this grouping with some royals gathering around Charles while the others stand with the Earl of Snowdon, almost with their backs turned to Harry," James told the Mirror.

"The one moment we have not seen during this visit, despite Charles’s warm words during his speech, is any form of physical meeting between Harry and his father Charles.

"All the attention has been on Harry and William but they have performed a couple of forced-looking chatting rituals in the past, and in the Oprah interview it seemed to be his father that received all the really negative body language responses from Harry, rather than William."

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Setterfield / Getty)

With that said, James spotted a very subtle gesture from William, the Prince of Wales, which may mean he is trying to build bridges with his younger brother.

"William does seem to have hung back slightly here, which could hopefully be prompted by empathy and the brothers might just be looking in each others’ direction and even speaking, even if their body language is not mirrored as usual," she said.

"Hopefully these images outside do signal a breakthrough in terms of the sibling relationship and once the funeral is over and there is no risk of dragging sibling soap operas into the spotlight there might be one last sign of some sort of a reunion."

Hopefully!