Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry has been allowed to take part in some of the proceedings following the death of his grandmother the Queen, but sadly this doesn't mean he is fully reintegrated into the Royal Family quite yet.
While waiting for the funeral cortege in Windsor on Monday, following the ceremony at Westminster, a few close members of Queen Elizabeth's family stood speaking to one another, but the Duke of Sussex looked "excluded" from the rest, according to body language expert Judi James.
"Harry looks physically excluded or sidelined in this grouping with some royals gathering around Charles while the others stand with the Earl of Snowdon, almost with their backs turned to Harry," James told the Mirror.
"The one moment we have not seen during this visit, despite Charles’s warm words during his speech, is any form of physical meeting between Harry and his father Charles.
"All the attention has been on Harry and William but they have performed a couple of forced-looking chatting rituals in the past, and in the Oprah interview it seemed to be his father that received all the really negative body language responses from Harry, rather than William."
With that said, James spotted a very subtle gesture from William, the Prince of Wales, which may mean he is trying to build bridges with his younger brother.
"William does seem to have hung back slightly here, which could hopefully be prompted by empathy and the brothers might just be looking in each others’ direction and even speaking, even if their body language is not mirrored as usual," she said.
"Hopefully these images outside do signal a breakthrough in terms of the sibling relationship and once the funeral is over and there is no risk of dragging sibling soap operas into the spotlight there might be one last sign of some sort of a reunion."
Hopefully!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them
Beautiful.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them
Beautiful.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Furious" That Children Archie and Lilibet Won't Get HRH Status
With titles comes a greater level of royal security.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Little Girl Princess Kate Picked to Place a Corgi Toy Tribute to the Queen at Sandringham "Cried With Joy at Being Chosen"
SO wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Joined Prince William and Princess Kate for a Private Dinner After Honoring the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Reportedly
Hopefully this marks the beginning of a reconciliation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's Vigil in "Dramatic U-Turn"
This at least feels like good news.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
That's... a lot of miles.
By Iris Goldsztajn