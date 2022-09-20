Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happened to be in Europe for charity engagements, meaning they were able to participate in some of the events held in her honor.

Although Prince Harry was famously close to his grandmother, he and his wife have been somewhat estranged from the rest of the Royal Family since they left royal life in early 2020.

Now, according to one royal commentator, the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to build bridges.

"She'd now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III," royal reporter Neil Sean said, according to OK!.

Apparently, the duchess addressed a letter to the new monarch to request said audience.

"That's right—Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct," Sean continued.

"It's a very brave move from Meghan herself."

Apparently, "it would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years," Sean continued.

"Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think."

Although the duchess has allegedly requested this meeting, it's unclear whether it will be happening or not, especially considering the busy time it is for the new King following his mother's funeral.

"Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward," Sean said.

While there have been attempts at reconciliation over the last couple of weeks—think the Wales-Sussex walkabout in Windsor, and the private family dinner they shared—it's hard to tell whether the relationship between the two branches of the family will be improved from now on. Only time will tell.