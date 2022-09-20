Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims

Relations have been tense.

Prince Charles; Prince of Wales Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England.
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

At the time of Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle happened to be in Europe for charity engagements, meaning they were able to participate in some of the events held in her honor.

Although Prince Harry was famously close to his grandmother, he and his wife have been somewhat estranged from the rest of the Royal Family since they left royal life in early 2020.

Now, according to one royal commentator, the Duchess of Sussex is attempting to build bridges.

"She'd now like before they return back to California to have a one-to-one audience with King Charles III," royal reporter Neil Sean said, according to OK!.

Apparently, the duchess addressed a letter to the new monarch to request said audience.

"That's right—Meghan one-to-one with King Charles. You heard correct," Sean continued.

"It's a very brave move from Meghan herself."

Apparently, "it would be an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they've been doing over the last two years," Sean continued.

"Now, you know, you have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think."

Although the duchess has allegedly requested this meeting, it's unclear whether it will be happening or not, especially considering the busy time it is for the new King following his mother's funeral.

"Truthfully, we have no idea if this is going to go forward," Sean said.

While there have been attempts at reconciliation over the last couple of weeks—think the Wales-Sussex walkabout in Windsor, and the private family dinner they shared—it's hard to tell whether the relationship between the two branches of the family will be improved from now on. Only time will tell.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.