Prince Harry's Gabor Maté Interview At Least "Didn't Make Things Worse," Royal Expert Says

This past weekend, Prince Harry sat down with trauma specialist Dr. Gabor Maté for a virtual book event.

During the 90-minute talk, Harry addressed his difficult past experiences, and said that his wife Meghan Markle "saved" him from being "stuck" in the world he was born in, but he didn't say anything particularly controversial about any single member of the Royal Family.

For one pessimistic royal expert, this is as good an outcome as we could have expected.

"I don't thing this will change things," Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

"Things are bad, there is a serious rift. The best that can be said is that this didn't make things worse."

Fitzwilliams continued, "There was no direct attack on the monarch and there was also, although it was all in the background—the past he was escaping from—there was no direct attack at all on any member of the Royal Family.

"I think there will be a lot of relief and thanks."

Indeed, even though the Duke of Sussex revealed to Dr. Maté that he "always felt different" from the other royals, he didn't single out King Charles, Prince William, Princess Kate or Queen Camilla like he did in his explosive memoir Spare.

Harry has not been on good terms with his U.K.-based family since he stepped down from his royal duties, but things seem to have gone from bad to worse following the release of his book on Jan. 10.

Most recently, it transpired that the King had decided to evict the Sussexes from their British base of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which was a family home for them as well as a safe haven.

Still, the California-based royals have been invited to the coronation, though whether or not they decide to attend is another matter entirely.