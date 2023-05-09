If you've ever wondered what Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet cue up on Disney Plus, it seems we finally have an answer.
Prince Harry's ghostwriter, J. R. Moehringer, has just written an essay for The New Yorker about his experience of writing the Duke of Sussex' life story, and he revealed quite a few surprising tidbits.
One that jumped out at me is a totally innocuous one that gives us some insight into what kids' movies can be seen on the Sussexes' Montecito TV set.
Moehringer recalled bringing his wife and children to visit Harry in California, and the moment that the prince impressed the writer's daughter.
He said, "Harry won the heart of my daughter, Gracie, with his vast Moana scholarship; his favorite scene, he told her, is when Heihei, the silly chicken, finds himself lost at sea."
While I've personally seen Moana twice of my own volition, it's not difficult to infer that the Disney movie may be a favorite of the Sussex children's, rather than of their dad's himself.
Another innocuous fact I enjoyed from Moehringer's essay was when he revealed that he called Prince Harry "dude," which is kind of a baller move, if you think about it.
Explaining why he decided to take on the project of writing this shock memoir, the writer said, "I just liked the dude. I called him dude right away; it made him chuckle."
Once, when false rumors were spreading about Spare, Moehringer complained about it to the duke. His response? "He tilted his head: Welcome to my world, dude. By now, Harry was calling me dude."
I don't know why, but this brings me so much joy.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
