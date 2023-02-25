Prince Harry Might Add a Chapter to the Paperback Edition of ‘Spare,’ Source Says

Although Prince Harry has said that he has no plans to write a sequel to his bestselling tell-all, Spare, Page Six reports that insiders are buzzing that the Duke of Sussex might add a chapter to the paperback edition of the book. Sources tell the outlet that “he may pen a bonus chapter to be included in the book’s paperback release,” the release date of which is as of yet unknown. (The hardcover version dropped January 10 to massive sales, breaking records as the quickest selling nonfiction book of all time.)

“Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter…to the paperback version…our later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended,” the insider says. “Readers are eager to know [Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc and the publication of Spare.”

The book’s publisher, Random House, did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment, and, according to the outlet, “a rep for Harry huffily denied he’d be including any new chapters in a future edition, telling us via email when we asked for comment, ‘That’s not true.’”

Harry himself said in an interview post-book release that his initial draft of Spare clocked in at 800 pages, doubled from its final contents of around 400. “It could have been two books, put it that way,” Harry said. “And the hard bit was taking things out.” He added “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know…Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

According to People, Harry is doing a virtual book tour of sorts on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST, where the Duke of Sussex will be live alongside Dr. Gabor Maté, an author and speaker known for his trauma, addiction, stress, and childhood development expertise, the outlet reports. The two will discuss the book as well as “living with loss and the importance of personal healing before answering questions from the audience.” Those who register for the event will also receive a hardcover copy of Spare.

“I’m looking ahead and am optimistic for what’s to come,” Harry said. “I have a beautiful and blessed life—one that comes with a platform, and with it, responsibility that Meghan and I plan to use wisely. I feel I am exactly where I am meant to be and exactly where we [my family] are meant to be. I don’t think I could have written this book otherwise.”