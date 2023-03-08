Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Use Frogmore Eviction as "Another Excuse" to Skip the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims

With under two months to go until King Charles III's historic coronation on May 6, royal experts are fighting for the winning prediction on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

But after the news of the Sussexes' eviction from Frogmore Cottage came to light, royal expert Jennie Bond thinks the couple might use this slight as a reason to skip the national festivities.

"They may use that as another excuse since they've already got son Archie's 4th birthday celebrations as a 'get-out,'" Bond said (via the Mirror). Indeed, their son Archie's birthday falls on the day of the coronation.

"It's incredibly awkward—the choreography, where they sit, what role they have, watching Camilla's family and fraught with tension and awkwardness, and Harry might just feel he doesn't want to be there," Bond continued.

"But I'm still hopeful, for Charles' sake, that he will go."

This past weekend, the Sussexes confirmed that they had been invited to the event, but did not comment on whether they would attend.

A spokesperson for the couple said, "I can confirm the Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

With all that in mind, the Sussexes are said to be "disappointed" but not particularly devastated by the news that they need to vacate Frogmore.

A source recently revealed to OK! that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will now live in the property, adding, "The Sussexes are disappointed by the move but couldn’t be happier that Eugenie and Jack will take it over. They have been staying there on and off for the past few years anyway."

Meanwhile, a source told People that Harry and Meghan are "matter-of-fact" about the eviction. Still, Bond may be right that attending the coronation could feel like too much to bear for the royal couple. Let's see!