Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Likely "Shocked" by the "Negative Pushback" Over 'Spare,' Royal Expert Says

People have been conflicted in the aftermath of Prince Harry's memoir publication.
On the one hand, many people feel for the Duke of Sussex and all the extremely difficult life experiences he has had. On the other hand, royal fans feel he shouldn't have so publicly aired his grievances.
For one royal expert, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle might have expected a better reception following the release of Spare.
"It's very difficult to speak for Harry and Meghan in terms of what their overall objective was with the Netflix docuseries, with the book," Victoria Arbiter told TalkTV (via Express).
"I think Harry with his book in particular was very keen to get his side of the story across, so mission accomplished in that regard.
"He doesn't hold anything back, as anyone who has read the book knows. He's very willing to share every facet of his life.
"In that regard, I think yes, he has achieved his objective but I don't think the book was received quite how he was hoping."
Arbiter explained, "There are people that remain hugely sympathetic to him, but there's been a lot of criticism, so the broader public is talking about him in a way that I think he perhaps didn't anticipate.
"I think they thought there would be a similar level of sympathy to that following the Oprah interview so I think they probably have been quite shocked.
"Americans in general are a sympathetic bunch, and I am generalizing when I say that, and I think Harry and Meghan have enjoyed that level of sympathy that they perhaps weren't given in the U.K.
"But I think they will have been shocked by some of the negative pushback, I don't think that was expected it at all."
Express reports that 64 percent of Brits now say they have a negative view of Prince Harry, based on a recent YouGov survey. Meanwhile, a poll coordinated by Newsweek found that 38 percents of U.S. respondents disliked Harry, a drop of 45 points since Dec. 5.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Diana Didn't Want to Move Away From England, Her Former Butler Claims
Obviously, we can't ever really know the truth.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Could “Make Some Form of Reconciliation” with the Royal Family for the Coronation, Expert Says
…but it would still be “extremely difficult.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Princess of Wales Broke the Queen’s “Golden Rule” By Revealing This Private Detail
It makes sense why Her late Majesty wanted to keep this close to the vest.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Diana Didn't Want to Move Away From England, Her Former Butler Claims
Obviously, we can't ever really know the truth.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Will Not Hold "Peace Talks" With Harry and Meghan Before the Coronation, Royal Expert Claims
Oh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Diana's Butler Responds to Prince Harry Referring to Him as "The Butler" in 'Spare'
Paul Burrell says he's confused and hurt.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie's New Baby Will Allow the Royal Family to "Put Behind Them a Year of Sorrow and Conflict," Astrologer Says
All good things!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry "Should Have Been Prince William's Wingman," Has Become His "Hitman" Instead, Royal Expert Says
That doesn't sound good.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
There's No Chance of Reconciliation Between Prince Harry and His Family "In the Short Term," Royal Expert Claims
Urgh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is Likely to Feel "Overwhelmed" by Her Responsibilities This Year, Astrologer Says
...relatable.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Will "Be Able to Build Bridges" With Certain Members of the Royal Family in 2023, Astrologer Claims
We shall see.
By Iris Goldsztajn