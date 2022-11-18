Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Is Dropping in December, Reportedly

I am stunned.

The Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's actual lives is reportedly dropping in December, even though I basically thought it would never happen.

People confirmed the news, though they didn't elaborate on their sources. They also didn't name an exact release date, but that hardly matters—December is in, like, two minutes anyway.

Though the "fly-on-the-wall" documentary has been reported on since 2021, the Duchess of Sussex first addressed its existence in her October 2022 Variety interview.

Namely, she discussed the series' director, Liz Garbus.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the duchess said.

"But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."

Since news broke that this behind-the-scenes reality-style show about the Sussex family was happening, there has been much agitation among British royals and their entourage. Presumably, there's concern over what the California-based couple might reveal about the Royal Family.

But there's a few reasons I think the royals can probably relax about the upcoming release.

First, royal expert Omid Scobie (who often acts as an unofficial spokesperson for the Sussexes) believes that their media projects—Harry's memoir and this docuseries—will target the tabloids much more than they will the Firm.

Second, there was a huge amount of concern over season 5 of The Crown, which in the end turned out not to paint the royals in a very bad light at all.

And third, the royals have filmed similar documentaries before. In The Queen: Her Life (opens in new tab), Andrew Morton shares details about Royal Family, a 90-minute program that aired in 1969, and Elizabeth R, a 1992 documentary about the late Queen.

I rest my case.