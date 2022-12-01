Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries Trailer Just Dropped, And I Am Absolutely Not OK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited Netflix docuseries release is so close I can almost taste it.
After it was recently revealed that this intimate look into their lives behind the scenes would be landing on our small screens on Dec. 8, the streaming platform has just released the first trailer for the show, and I'm shaking with anticipation.
The minute-long trailer consists of interspersed candid never-seen-before photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, official photos from royal events, and sequences of the two speaking to the camera separately.
Over a photo of Meghan sobbing into her hands, Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors."
He is then seen saying, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."
Meghan asks the camera, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"
The docuseries is titled simply Harry & Meghan, which fits with the duchess' previous description of it as the tale of their love story.
Speaking to Variety in October, Meghan said of working with director Liz Garbus, "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."
Ahead of its release, the docuseries has made waves among royal insiders, who seem concerned as to what the estranged royal couple might reveal about Palace life and the people at the top—most notably the King and Queen consort, and Prince William and Princess Kate.
The Netflix production comes in tandem with the Duke of Sussex' upcoming memoir, Spare, which will be released on Jan. 10.
Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/ysxaCcESP4December 1, 2022
