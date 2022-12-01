In case you missed it, the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries just dropped, and we're officially freaking out. The one-minute clip features never-before-seen (and insanely cute) photos of the ex-royals, including snaps from the couple's wedding reception and from Meghan's pregnancy.

The new series, simply called Harry & Meghan, comes as part of the Sussexes multiyear deal with Netflix in which their production company, Archewell Productions, will produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming for the streamer.

If you're just as royal-obsessed as we are, you're probably shaking in anticipation for the docuseries' release. So, when can you plan to binge-watch? And what kind of royal tea can we expect to be spilled? Read on for everything you need to know about the new series.

According to Page Six, Harry & Megan will be available to stream on Netflix December 8—though this hasn't been confirmed by Netflix.

It was originally reported that the Prince Harry and Meghan's docuseries would be postponed thanks to controversial fifth season of The Crown. Netflix reportedly did not want to add fuel to the flame by releasing the docuseries; the streamer was thought to have postponed the release date until 2023.

What can we expect to see in 'Harry & Megan'?

Per a press release from Netflix, Harry & Megan will dive into the Sussexes' love story from their own point of view. Across six episodes, the series will explore Harry and Meghan's relationship from their early courtship to the events that led to their exit from the royal family. Additionally, the series includes commentary from close friends and family members, many of whom have never spoken publicly of what they've witnessed, and from historians on the royal family's relationship with the press.

The trailer also shows Harry and Meghan in separate confessionals, so you can expect to hear from the Sussexes themselves. Over a photo of Meghan sobbing into her hands, Harry says, "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," then adds, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family." Later in the clip, Meghan asks the camera, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Who directed 'Harry and Meghan'?

Harry and Meghan seemed to have creative differences with the docuseries' original director, Garrett Bradley. “Garrett wanted Harry and Meghan to film at home, and they were not comfortable doing that,” a source for OK said. “There were a few sticky moments between them, and Garrett left the project."

Since his departure, Liz Garbus, director of 2015’s What Happened, Miss Simone? and 2012’s Love, Marilyn, has taken over. In an interview with Variety, Meghan spoke candidly about working with Garbus. "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story—a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired—even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," she says. "But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."