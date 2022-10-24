Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to the U.K. Could "Cause a Lot of Turmoil," Commentator Says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's passing in September undoubtedly shifted the status quo among the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle place within the Firm seems more uncertain than ever these days, as conflicting reports continue to emerge about their relationship with U.K.-based royals.

We can probably assume we'll be seeing more of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in England in the coming months, especially at King Charles III's coronation in May.

"With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed and I am sure Harry’s Father, King Charles, would want him at his upcoming Coronation at least," relationship coach Christiana Maxion told the Daily Star.

Of course there is still filial love there, but Maxion also believes that disagreements will be "inevitable" between members of the family.

"Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle," the expert explained.

She added that she believes a permanent Sussex return to the U.K. will be "out of the equation" if Prince Harry's memoir ends up being published despite all the noise around it.

If they did decide to move back to the duke's home country, a lot would need to be agreed on for everyone to be happy with the arrangement.

"Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest," Maxion added.

"The things we do for love play a huge part in these milestone decisions for any couple, and it is the strength between themselves as partners, with compromise on both sides, and being clear on each other's wants and needs that is necessary for a solid start."

A start's a start!