Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to the U.K. Could "Cause a Lot of Turmoil," Commentator Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen's passing in September undoubtedly shifted the status quo among the Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle place within the Firm seems more uncertain than ever these days, as conflicting reports continue to emerge about their relationship with U.K.-based royals.
We can probably assume we'll be seeing more of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in England in the coming months, especially at King Charles III's coronation in May.
"With the passing of the Queen, there is no doubt that family dynamics have changed and I am sure Harry’s Father, King Charles, would want him at his upcoming Coronation at least," relationship coach Christiana Maxion told the Daily Star.
Of course there is still filial love there, but Maxion also believes that disagreements will be "inevitable" between members of the family.
"Harry's return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible 'us against the world' fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle," the expert explained.
She added that she believes a permanent Sussex return to the U.K. will be "out of the equation" if Prince Harry's memoir ends up being published despite all the noise around it.
If they did decide to move back to the duke's home country, a lot would need to be agreed on for everyone to be happy with the arrangement.
"Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let's be honest," Maxion added.
"The things we do for love play a huge part in these milestone decisions for any couple, and it is the strength between themselves as partners, with compromise on both sides, and being clear on each other's wants and needs that is necessary for a solid start."
A start's a start!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Still, Camilla has many Queen-like qualities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
The duchess stood by silently, reportedly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance
She appropriately wore a jumpsuit dubbed the "Montecito."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Will Be a Much Less Divisive Queen Consort Than Camilla, Astrologer Says
Still, Camilla has many Queen-like qualities.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims
The duchess stood by silently, reportedly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance
She appropriately wore a jumpsuit dubbed the "Montecito."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Could Decide Not to Have a Fourth Child Over Environmental Concerns, Royal Expert Says
That makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Aren't the Only Royals Who Sign "Lucrative Deals," So Why Are They the Only Ones Criticized for It? Omid Scobie Investigates
A very fair question.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship With Netflix Could Be Hurt Over 'The Crown' Depiction of Diana's Death, Royal Expert Says
They've gotten themselves into quite the bind.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royals Are Probably "Hiding Behind the Sofas" Ahead of Sussex Netflix Docuseries, Expert Claims
I love this image, LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Judi Dench Says She's Concerned 'The Crown' Will "Present an Inaccurate and Hurtful Account of History"
Oh, no.
By Iris Goldsztajn