Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Titles Could Be in Danger Because of King Charles’ “Ruthless Side”

It’s no coincidence that, six weeks into his reign, King Charles still hasn’t given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet titles—and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles could be “in danger,” as the new king has a “ruthless side,” according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

If Harry and Meghan continue their attacks on the royal family or are seen to be tarnishing the monarchy in any way, their titles could be in jeopardy, says the longtime royal expert, per The Mirror . (Harry and Meghan have given several interviews, certainly not the least of which was their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they have criticized not just members of the royal family but the institution itself.) “Now [that] Harry’s father Charles is king, Harry and Meghan’s children Archie and Lilibet are entitled to be known as prince and princess, as they are the grandchildren of the monarch,” The Mirror reports. But, Nicholl says, if Harry and Meghan continue to speak out, Charles could unleash what she calls his “ruthless side,” keeping titles away from not just Archie and Lili—who heretofore have never had titles—but also stripping Harry and Meghan of theirs, as well.

“We know from their past ventures—looking at Oprah—that they’re not afraid to be critical of the institution, that there have been some pretty low blows,” Nicholl tells GB News. “But I’m hearing from my sources—and I think this might be at the root of it—that we could be prepared to see the king’s ruthless side in all of this. Charles is not going to stand back and let the family or the institution, the reputation of the Crown, which is everything to him, be tarnished or indeed trashed, certainly not by members of the royal family.”

When asked to expound on what Charles’ ruthless side is, Nicholl adds “it’s no coincidence that we haven’t seen titles bestowed on Archie and Lilibet. I think that whole issue of titles is up for discussion. That trust, that respect has to be earned. I don’t think they’re going to get those titles if they’re seen to be tarnishing the institution. And I think, perhaps, there might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan’s titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy.”