Meghan Markle's Handler "Demanded" a "Private Table" at a Restaurant in 2017, New Book Claims

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A new book claims that a member of Meghan Markle's staff angrily requested a private table for her at NYC restaurant Le Coucou in 2017, while she looked on silently.

In upcoming memoir Your Table is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maitre D, former maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina recalled the time the now-Duchess of Sussex visited the restaurant, and the unpleasant exchange he claims to have had with the Suits alum's handler.

Cecchi-Azzolina claims that Markle and her assistant arrived 20 minutes early for their reservation, and that her staffer brusquely asked for a table, saying, "it's for someone who is dating a prince," according to the Daily Mail.

The memoirist wrote, "I said, 'I still don't have a private table for you.'"

Apparently, the handler asked, "Are you aware my guest is dating Prince Harry and about to be a duchess? Don't you have a private area for us to wait?"

Cecchi-Azzolina continued, "My first impulse was to laugh. I could give two s**ts about Prince Harry's date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else."

He claimed that the duchess "didn't say a word" and that she acted "aloof."

At the time, Markle was dating Harry, whom she met in 2016. They were engaged later in 2017 and married in May 2018.

Cecchi-Azzolina also remembered dreading when Anna Wintour or Naomi Campbell would visit Le Coucou, because they apparently had many demands for their food and wouldn't hesitate to send it back if it didn't meet their specifications.

These reports come shortly after a New York restaurateur called out TV star James Corden for behaving rudely towards waitstaff. Corden has since apologized. All I can say is I hope all of these stories are at the very least exaggerated, because oof.