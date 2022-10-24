Meghan Markle Enjoyed a Shopping Trip in Rare Off-Duty Appearance

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meghan Markle took a break from producing podcasts and TV shows to treat herself to a shopping trip in her hometown of Montecito this weekend.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted out on the town with a friend, browsing home goods at gourmet food store and deli Pierre Lafond, Page Six reports. She came out with a couple of shopping bags, the contents of which I would give quite a lot to know. Maybe some fancy treats for her kids Archie and Lili?
The two friends then headed off to lunch in Santa Barbara, which is just a 10-minute drive from Montecito.
For this fun day trip, the duchess wore a forest green strapless jumpsuit by Malia Mills, aptly dubbed the "Montecito." The jumpsuit, which retails at $595, was hand-crafted by local communities in the United States.
Markle paired this unique piece with a wide brim panama hat from Cuyana (opens in new tab) in chocolate brown. This accessory is another ethical product, handwoven in Ecuador.
She finished off the look with a deep brown handbag and strappy flat sandals.
The royal's jumpsuit and hat are still available, by the way, if you're interested. You can shop them below.
Markle is in the midst of releasing season one of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, which explores the labels that are so often used against women with a slew of high-profile guests such as Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.
She and her husband Prince Harry are also preparing to release a docuseries with Netflix, which will show their lives behind the scenes since they left their royal duties. The duchess recently confirmed that this documentary was in fact happening during an interview with Variety.
