Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had a Secret Hangout with Tom Holland and Zendaya

When you’re Meghan Markle, or Prince Harry, or Tom Holland, or Zendaya—really anyone with a staggering level of fame and notoriety—not much in your life is a secret. There’s always a fan with a camera ready to snap a photo when you’re just doing a little shopping , or some eavesdropper willing to call the papers because you had a fight with your siblings . Holland and Zendaya thought that they’d done a great job of dodging any confirmation that they’d been quietly dating for years, but they were mistaken .

The point is, it’s hard to do anything “secret” when you’re as famous as these four, which makes the fact that they all apparently had a secret hangout at Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion all the more interesting.

According to an anonymous source who spoke with the Daily Mail , it was Prince Harry and Meghan who first initiated the hangout. “'Tom and Zendaya were rather bemused, from what I hear,” the source, whom the publication calls “an old friend” of Harry’s, told them. “Tom had never met Harry or spoken to him in his life, so didn't know what they wanted.” However, the source confirmed that the hangout did, in fact, take place.

There are two main reasons this hangout took place, from the press’s perspective. The first is that, like Harry and Meghan, Holland and Zendaya are a half-British, half-American couple that deals with the enormous pressure of being ridiculously good-looking and famous. After all, their most recent film together, Spider-Man: No Way Home, hit a record-breaking $1.5 billion worldwide box office take, so pretty much everyone on earth now knows who they are at this point, not unlike our royals. It’s entirely possible that the Harry and Meghan just wanted some friends they could relate to, and made the first move so it would happen.

The second reported reason, according to the Daily Mail (who have never been very kind of Meghan so, grain of salt), is that Prince Harry and Meghan signed a bunch of deals with various streaming and content creation platforms when they first left behind their royal duties, and yet haven’t made a ton of content related to those deals yet. If that’s the case, and the pressure is on to make something that’s a smashing success. Why not try to enlist two of the biggest and most beloved celebrities of the moment to collaborate on a project?

Whatever the case, it’s quite an accomplishment that the four managed to have this soiree at all without anyone catching on until after-the-fact. It’s yet another sign that Harry and Meghan are getting good at this whole “move to the U.S. for more privacy” thing.