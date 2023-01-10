Prince Harry Says He Found Meghan "On the Floor, Sobbing" After Argument With Kate Over Bridesmaid Dresses

In the Sussexes' infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan Markle claimed that it was her who cried over an argument with Princess Kate ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, where tabloids had claimed that it was the other way around.
Now, Prince Harry writes in his new memoir Spare that the argument, which revolved around a problem with the bridesmaid dresses, left Meghan "on the floor. Sobbing."
It was just days before the wedding, and Meghan and Harry were already trying to deal with a new scandal involving the bride's dad, Thomas Markle, who had been found out to have staged paparazzi photos. Though Thomas texted the couple once, he was unreachable from then on.
In the midst of all this drama, Kate texted Meghan telling her that all the bridesmaid dresses "needed to be remade." She also reportedly told her, "Charlotte's dress is too big, too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home."
Apparently, Kate was urging Meghan to deal with this issue immediately.
Still, Harry was able to play down the episode.
"I was horrified to see [Meghan] so upset, but I didn't think it a catastrophe. Emotions were running high, of course, after the stress of the last week, the last month, the last day. It was intolerable—but temporary. Kate hadn't meant any harm, I told her.
"Indeed the next morning Kate came by with flowers and a card that said she was sorry. Meg's best friend, Lindsay, was in the kitchen when she turned up.
"Simple misunderstanding, I told myself."
But as we all know, this scene was only the beginning of a fraught relationship from then on out.
Spare is out now, and available from all major book retailers.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
