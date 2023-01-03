Prince Harry's Memoir "Won't Destroy the Institution," Royal Author Claims

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will be released in just a week on Jan. 10, and there's certainly a lot of concern about just what he might reveal in it.
Ahead of the book release, the Duke of Sussex will also be giving two new bombshell interviews packed with even more revelations.
But while royals such as King Charles and Prince William may be apprehensive about what Harry might say about them, one royal biographer doesn't think that the memoir will cause any lasting damage.
"Harry’s book will cause concern, and it will make headlines around the world, but it won’t destroy the institution," Andrew Morton said (via OK!).
"And if the institution is so weak that it can’t stand a ghostwritten book by a junior member, then it’s probably not worth keeping it…
"I mean, quite frankly, a book written by [a monarch], a future queen, Diana, and a book by the future King Charles are far more relevant and important than a book by, what is he now? Sixth in line to the throne, who will be rapidly going down the hierarchy."
Morton added, "The Royal Family are bracing for two things. They were bracing for the coronation coming up so, you get the sense of palace officials are on tenterhooks making sure that for King Charles, people aren’t reminded of his emotional hinterland as it were.
"And with Harry's memoir as well, they are concerned that will affect the way people perceive King Charles."
Though we don't know yet quite what to expect from Spare, royal commentators and insiders have suggested that it will focus mostly on Harry's rivalry with William, as well as taking jabs at Princess Kate, but that it will mostly ~spare~ the King from excessive criticism.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Looks "As Though He's Given Up Trying" in ITV Interview Trailer, Body Language Expert Says
He seems angry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Gave a Sweet Nod to Their Wedding Day With Their Latest Romantic Outing
Living their best James Bond-ish lives.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'The Light Pirate'
"What a beautiful masterpiece."
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry Looks "As Though He's Given Up Trying" in ITV Interview Trailer, Body Language Expert Says
He seems angry.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Gave a Sweet Nod to Their Wedding Day With Their Latest Romantic Outing
Living their best James Bond-ish lives.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Harry & Meghan' Will Have "Thrown the Royal Family Into a Further State of Crisis," A Publicist Says
They're not responding officially at the moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Meghan & Harry' Detractors Appear to "Begrudge" the Sussexes Their Happiness, Journalist Comments
Change can of course be difficult for people.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is "As Beautiful in Real Life as She Is in Photos," Carol Concert Guest Says
This was the princess' big event.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
'Harry & Meghan' Shows Princess Eugenie Playing With Archie on Visit to California
The most heartwarming.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Meghan Markle Got Blamed for Royal Exit—But It Was Prince Harry's Idea
"It's misogyny at its best," Harry said.
By Brooke Knappenberger