As Its Title Suggests, Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Will Mostly Be About His Sibling Rivalry with Prince William

As the title of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, might suggest, readers can expect the tell-all to “effectively be about the sibling rivalry between Princes Harry and William,” The Sun reports, with sources telling the outlet “it will reveal that Harry’s ‘bitterness and feelings of unfairness’ due to his older brother’s birthright to become King means he has always ‘played second fiddle to older William.’” ( Marie Claire reported yesterday that it is indeed William who gets the bulk of the criticism in the book, a source who is familiar with the tome says.)

“Prince Harry’s book will take his war with brother William to a new level by telling all about their conflict,” The Sun reports.

“The falling out [between William and Harry] is to be covered in the book in detail, and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments—it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs,” a source says. “Harry and William were meant to stick together and support each other. Their mother Diana always warned them they must never fall out because they would need one another. It is very sad it’s reached this stage.”

King Charles appears to have gotten off relatively easy in the book, with sources maintaining that the monarch “loves his son very much” and the door “is always open” to dinner whenever Harry is in the U.K. Charles’ one caveat? “Camilla is Charles’ red line,” a source says. “If Harry trashes her, then Charles could pull the plug, and Harry knows that. Harry had a difficult relationship with Camilla, who had an affair with his father when he was still married to Diana. But attacking Camilla would not go down well among Palace staff or his father, and Harry is aware.” (While we’ve heard how William, Charles, and the Princess of Wales fare in the book, no mention has been made yet of how Camilla is portrayed by Harry.)