Prince Harry Is Worried About Archie and Lili Experiencing the "Online Harm" That Is Currently "Normalized"

Prince Harry will do anything to protect his children, but he's aware of how difficult that will be in a world governed by the internet and its lack of regulation.
The Duke of Sussex spoke out about online safety as part of a webinar with 5Rights Foundation, organized to mark the launch of their Global Child Online Safety Toolkit.
"As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalized," he said (via People). "We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up."
While Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months, are still too young to be affected by harmful content online, the duke is all too aware of how it could affect them in the future. "My two little ones are still at their age of innocence," he continued. "Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I'm learning to know better."
The royal wants to "fix" the world wide web as it is—that is, the way it's designed to "pull us in, keep us scrolling, get us angry or anxious—or make us numb to the world around us."
He added, "I'm not an expert on law or technology, but I am a father—and I'm lucky enough to be a father with a platform. My kids are too young to have experienced the online world yet, and I hope they never have to experience it as it exists now. No kid should have to."
People points out that the Sussexes quit Instagram when they quit their roles as senior royals, and have yet to resume their social media activity. This is more than understandable, given the campaign of hate waged against Meghan Markle in particular on platforms like Twitter. I wouldn't want to be exposed to that, either.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Sent a Heartfelt Message to British Soccer Player Who Came Out as Gay
Jake Daniels' decision will make such a huge difference.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Rare PDA in the Bahamas
The footage popped up on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
GrandeLINER Liquid Eyeliner Is the Secret to Longer-Looking Lashes
Our new makeup essential.
By Sponsored
-
Prince William Sent a Heartfelt Message to British Soccer Player Who Came Out as Gay
Jake Daniels' decision will make such a huge difference.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Rare PDA in the Bahamas
The footage popped up on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Touched Up Her Lipstick During Her First Jubilee Appearance
She actually regularly does this in public, which is amazing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Helped a Student Find a Crossword Answer Related to the Queen
Wholesome!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Booed by Soccer Fans at the FA Cup Final
Opinion is divided over the booing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
22 Captivating Films About Royal Life
Once you've finished 'The Crown,' cue up one of these royally good films.
By Nicole Briese
-
Meghan Markle Shared a Poignant Message About Working Moms as She Calls for More Childcare Support
Archewell is supporting the "National Business Coalition for Child Care."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero
A fine choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn