We Probably Won’t See Much of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee

If you’re expecting tons of flashy Platinum Jubilee appearances by the Sussexes— the whole fam this time , as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bringing kids Archie and Lili with them—you might be disappointed.

According to “Royally Us” cohost Christine Ross, per The Daily Express , the couple “won’t be seen much” at the Jubilee and will instead lean towards keeping a low profile , opting to attend “private celebrations” to honor the Queen.

“Meghan and Harry will be there for the celebrations,” Ross says. “I think that they will mostly take part in private celebrations. I don’t think we’re going to see them very much, to be honest. But they’re there, they’re part of the family, but they’re not taking away from the story.”

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, honors Her Majesty’s historic 70 years on the throne (she’s the longest reigning British monarch in history, surpassing Queen Victoria years ago).

“If they didn’t go, the story would be they’re not allowed to go,” Ross says. “But, and if they were there and they were front and center on the balcony again, they would be the main headlines. I feel like we’re going to see a lot of decisions in the next couple of weeks that are really forcing a redirection of the conversation to the Queen. All of this is about the Queen. It’s not about the drama with Harry and Meghan. It’s not about the drama with Andrew.”

Following a surprise visit to Windsor Castle to see the Queen last month, the Sussexes were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee, which kicks off with a Trooping the Colour parade and Buckingham Palace balcony appearance on June 2. The Queen announced recently that only working members of the royal family will appear on the balcony, therefore eliminating a possible appearance by both the Sussexes or Prince Andrew. Not long after the Queen’s decision came down, the Sussexes announced that the entire family of four would be “excited and honored” to attend.

“It’s really about Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and her 70 years on the throne,” Ross says. “So, I think we’re going to see a lot of these careful considerations that sort of redirect that spotlight.”