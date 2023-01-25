There's No Chance of Reconciliation Between Prince Harry and His Family "In the Short Term," Royal Expert Claims

The Royal Family is as divided as ever.
In the aftermath of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, and his and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, the chances of bridges being built between him and his family are slim—at least for the moment, according to a royal expert.
"I do not think there is any chance, in the short term, of any reconciliation between the Sussexes and the rest of the family," royal correspondent Charles Rae tells Marie Claire on behalf of Spin Genie.
"So many accusations by Harry and Meghan have been made, but lots of families have fallouts and in many cases there have been reconciliation, sometimes years later.
"They say time is a great healer and it could happen sometime down the line."
For Rae, the harm that's been done is one-sided.
"I do think any reconciliation would have to involve a lot of apologies, particularly from Harry and Meghan," he continues.
"I do not believe that Charles, Camilla, William and Catherine have anything to apologize for, as I believe that Harry’s version of events in his book Spare is largely distorted by him. It is also difficult to repair the relationship when you have taken part in a Netflix series bashing the Royal Family."
While the Duke of Sussex has made many of his gripes with the royals public in a big, splashy way that was bound to do damage, it does seem unfair to claim that the royals didn't also hurt him a lot while he was growing up and particularly after he met his wife. Of course, in the absence of an official response from King Charles and Prince William, we don't know the full truth—or at least the two sides of the same story.
Commenting on whether the Sussexes are likely to attend King Charles' coronation, Rae says, "It will be very difficult for both Harry and Meghan to attend the coronation, given what has gone on.
"In saying that, I believe they will be invited. Remember after the Oprah interview they were invited to the Platinum Jubilee.
"However, they have the perfect excuse not to come, as on the same day, it is Archie’s fourth birthday. They may choose to stay in California to celebrate that instead." We shall see!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
