Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Invited to the Coronation But Expected Not to Attend, Source Claims

Will they, or won't they? Attend the coronation, that is.

For months, speculation has been rife as to whether we might be treated to a Sussex spotting at King Charles' coronation on May 6, and one insider is betting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not making the journey over to the U.K. for the historical event.

"The King does not expect them to be at the coronation," a source close to the Royal Family told the Independent.

"The family will extend the invitation but it would be very hard for Harry and Meghan to be there given everything that has been said in the interviews and the book. The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there."

Cool, so like, a fake invite? Fun dynamic there!

The reason this is even up for debate, of course, is that Harry and Meghan chose to make a great number of shocking revelations about the Royal Family in their various media projects, starting with their Oprah interview in March 2021 and culminating in the release of Harry's memoir Spare on Jan. 10, 2023.

As such, a reunion could be awkward at best and explosive at worst.

While Harry has repeatedly claimed that he would love to reconcile with his family—especially his dad Charles and brother William—he said he wanted them to make the first move. This, apparently, is a problem for the royals.

"They are trapped," a source close to the Royal Family previously told the Independent.

"They really can't engage because everything they say will be shared with the media. It is impossible to have a conversation or write a letter because of the risk that anything they say being put in the public domain by Harry, potentially for commercial benefit.

"There has been a complete breakdown of trust."

Hoo, boy.