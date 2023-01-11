Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Be Invited to the Coronation But Expected Not to Attend, Source Claims

Will they, or won't they? Attend the coronation, that is.
For months, speculation has been rife as to whether we might be treated to a Sussex spotting at King Charles' coronation on May 6, and one insider is betting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not making the journey over to the U.K. for the historical event.
"The King does not expect them to be at the coronation," a source close to the Royal Family told the Independent.
"The family will extend the invitation but it would be very hard for Harry and Meghan to be there given everything that has been said in the interviews and the book. The family expects Harry and Meghan to find a reason not to be there."
Cool, so like, a fake invite? Fun dynamic there!
The reason this is even up for debate, of course, is that Harry and Meghan chose to make a great number of shocking revelations about the Royal Family in their various media projects, starting with their Oprah interview in March 2021 and culminating in the release of Harry's memoir Spare on Jan. 10, 2023.
As such, a reunion could be awkward at best and explosive at worst.
While Harry has repeatedly claimed that he would love to reconcile with his family—especially his dad Charles and brother William—he said he wanted them to make the first move. This, apparently, is a problem for the royals.
"They are trapped," a source close to the Royal Family previously told the Independent.
"They really can't engage because everything they say will be shared with the media. It is impossible to have a conversation or write a letter because of the risk that anything they say being put in the public domain by Harry, potentially for commercial benefit.
"There has been a complete breakdown of trust."
Hoo, boy.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Becomes Fastest Selling Non-Fiction Book in the U.K., Only 'Harry Potter' Had Bigger First-Day Sales
It's a resounding success!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jenna Ortega Completely Ditched Wednesday-core at the Golden Globes
Goodbye pigtail braids, hello ‘90s shag.
By Samantha Holender
-
Jennifer Coolidge Was an Awards Show Icon Tonight—Again
Simply by being herself, of course.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' Becomes Fastest Selling Non-Fiction Book in the U.K., Only 'Harry Potter' Had Bigger First-Day Sales
It's a resounding success!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says He Found Meghan "On the Floor, Sobbing" After Argument With Kate Over Bridesmaid Dresses
This isn't great.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says He "Probably Would Have Done Less Drugs" If He'd Been Offered Therapy After His Mother's Death
The prince has been open about going to therapy as an adult.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently
Well, this should be entertaining.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Buckingham Palace Demanded to See Prince Harry's '60 Minutes' and 'Good Morning America' Interviews Before Responding to Them
Both networks refused the request.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Says There's a "Pandemic of Violence Against Women" in Wake of Jeremy Clarkson's Comments About Meghan
He borrowed the expression from Queen Camilla.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Is "Appalled" at Prince Harry's "Atrocious" Actions Against Her Following 'Spare' Revelations, Reportedly
He didn't hold back against her, either.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Defends Calling Prince William's Baldness "Alarming" in 'Spare'
He says it wasn't a "cutting" comment.
By Iris Goldsztajn