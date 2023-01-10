Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show.
While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
According to these sources, Prince Harry was subjected to The Colbert Questionert during his appearance on the TV show. We don't yet know what he was asked or what he answered, but the questions are usually on the sillier side and asked in quick succession.
During a recent edition of the segment with Sandra Bullock, Colbert said, "I really wanna plumb the depths of who the real Sandra Bullock is, and so what we have done here at The Late Show labs, they've come up with 15 questions that have been cryogenically suspended and then unthawed only in the need to actually discover the truth about a guest."
The host then proceeded to ask the actress, "What is the best sandwich?" as well as "What's the scariest animal?" and "Apples or oranges?"
As you see, we will be finding out some preeetty crucial information about the duke here, so ready yourselves.
Jokes aside, Prince Harry has revealed much more than many of us anticipated via his memoir Spare, and the accompanying interviews he has given to promote the book. Among many other things, he admitted to taking cocaine in the past, to eating mushroom chocolates at Courteney Cox' house, and to losing his virginity in a field behind a pub to an "older woman." So...
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
-
-
