Prince Harry Had "Mushroom Chocolates" at Courteney Cox' House in L.A., He Reveals in Memoir

Prince Harry admitted to taking "mushroom chocolates" while staying at Courteney Cox' house in Los Angeles, in a copy of Spare viewed by Us Weekly. (The highly anticipated memoir will officially be released on Jan. 10.)

At the time, Harry writes, Cox was apparently "traveling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place." For him, the "idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing."

However, the Friends actress came home, and Harry thought he and his friends would have to leave, before she told them there was "plenty of room."

Harry explains, "I was still confused because … she was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her [that he had a slight crush on her]. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

At this stage, a party had started in Cox' house, and eventually the prince came across "a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates," which were left "for everybody."

Harry explains, "My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila."

Later, Harry went to the bathroom and a trash can in there began to look like a smiling human head to him. He told his friend to go in so he could experience it for himself, but the friend mistook a puffer jacket for a "dragon" and freaked out.

"My delightful trip had been his hell," Harry notes. "How unfortunate. How interesting."

In Spare, Harry also admits to having taken cocaine in the past, as reported by Us Weekly.

He explains, "Of course … I had been doing cocaine around this time. At someone’s country house, during a shooting weekend, I’d been offered a line, and I’d done a few more since.

"It wasn’t much fun, and it didn’t make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal."

