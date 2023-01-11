Prince Harry Hilariously Admits to Fact-Checking 'The Crown' on 'Colbert'

The Royal Family as a whole has a pretty fraught relationship with The Crown on Netflix, but Prince Harry has actually watched it—and he has notes, apparently.
The Duke of Sussex appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the day his memoir Spare was released.
Colbert asked the royal a ton of questions across the board, but there was an especially lighthearted moment when he brought up The Crown—which, of course, is a show about Harry's family history.
The duke admitted to watching both older and more recent episodes of the TV show. Asked whether he "fact-checks" it as he watches, Harry mimed licking his fingers and turning the pages of a notebook, i.e. he joked that he does.
He then admitted, laughing, "Yes, I do, actually."
Pointing at Colbert's copy of Spare, the royal drove the following point home: "Which, by the way, another reason why it's so important that history has it right," he said.
Fans of @thecrownnetflix will be pleased to know Prince Harry fact-checks the show. 😂👑 #Colbert #Spare pic.twitter.com/LZjItrfLMxJanuary 11, 2023
During his interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Prince Harry explained that he wanted people to know his version of the story, so that they wouldn't make assumptions based on incomplete information and the rumor mill.
"But for me, I sit here now, speaking to you, answering the questions that you put to me, and the words and the truth will come from my lips rather than using other people, especially through the tabloid media," he said (via the Daily Mail).
In Spare, Harry didn't hold any of his truth back, either, going into detail about a ton of unexpected events in his life.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
