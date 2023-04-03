So, Where Did Prince Harry Stay in the U.K.?

Last week, Prince Harry made his first U.K. visit since being evicted from his former English residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Where in the past it would have been a no-brainer for him to stay at Frogmore on trips to his home country, this visit posed the additional question of where he should stay in order to ensure comfort, discretion, and above all, adequate security.
So where did the Duke of Sussex stay during his short trip to England? The Telegraph reports that he actually stayed at Frogmore for what might be the "last time" (although the property is now occupied by his friend and cousin Princess Eugenie, so I don't know about that).
The paper understands that, while Harry's main purpose for the visit was to attend a court hearing in his joint case against Associated Newspapers, he also took the opportunity to organize his family's belongings that remain at Frogmore, and decide what to ship to their new home in Southern California.
This contradicts previous reports that the duke was "staying with friends in London."
Harry was in the U.K. to attend a four-day hearing for his court case against Associated Newspapers (the publishers of the Daily Mail), which he launched with a group of other public figures including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley.
During the hearing, the prince expressed that he felt "deprived" of a normal adolescence by the alleged actions of Associated Newspapers, and declared that he was participating in this lawsuit "because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated."
The duke is believed to have flown back to California on Thursday.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
