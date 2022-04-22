Prince Louis Frolics on the Beach in Adorable 4th Birthday Photos

To mark Prince Louis' fourth birthday on April 23, Kensington Palace released an adorable new series of portraits of the littlest prince. In the photos, taken by his mom Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, the now-four-year-old (since it's already Saturday in England!) laughs and plays on a beach near the family's house in Norfolk, holding a ball and wearing a gray sweater with stars on it.

"4 years old tomorrow!" the Cambridges' official Instagram account captioned the photos.

(Image credit: CREDIT: KENSINGTON PALACE/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The Cambridges just got back from a ski trip in Courchevel, in the French Alps. Us Weekly reported: "During the pandemic, George begged William to take him skiing once everything reopened and his dad made it happen." The source added: "The kids love playing in the snow—they had snowball fights and built snowmen with Kate and William."

Prior to their ski trip and Kate and William's controversial royal tour, Prince Louis was spotted by an eagle-eyed royal fan walking the dog with his dad, Prince William, in Kensington Gardens in London.