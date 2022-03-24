Prince Louis and Prince William Were Spotted Walking Their Puppy in Kensington Gardens

Before the Cambridges set off for the Caribbean royal tour they're currently on, Prince William made sure to spend some quality time with his son Louis.

An avid royal fan spotted the Duke of Cambridge with his youngest child walking their dog through the public part of Kensington Gardens, which are adjacent to their London home, Kensington Palace.

Instagram user @foundbybojana shared a photo of the two princes walking in the distance with their dog on a sunny day in the gardens. "18.03.2022 In London today... can you see who I found? Prince William enjoying the day before the royal tour with Prince Louis and their puppy," they wrote.

They also shared a zoomed-in video of the royals and their royal pup, which showed Louis *zooming* on a little scooter. "Today I was lucky to see Prince William together with Prince Louis and their puppy at Kensington Palace Garden," @foundbybojana wrote. "Tomorrow the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will start their royal tour to the Realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have completed their tour of Belize, and are currently in Jamaica. From there, they will head off to the Bahamas. Their tour has been fraught with protests denouncing the Royal Family's history of racism and slavery.

Speaking at an official dinner with the Jamaican Governor General, the duke condemned slavery. "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened," he said in his speech (via CNN).

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude. The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."

Many people in the Caribbean and around the world feel that words like these are insignificant compared to the suffering caused by the slave trade. As such, Jamaica is seeking to remove Queen Elizabeth II as their head of state, according to Harper's Bazaar. Jamaica will follow in the footsteps of Barbados, who removed the Queen as head of state late last year.