Prince William Drops Everything to Go Visit Kate Middleton in Hospital

The King can wait; this prince is heading to the hospital to visit his wife!
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, underwent abdominal surgery on Tuesday, and is recovering well, according to reports. The Palace has not clarified the cause of her surgery but has confirmed that it is not cancer.
She is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before she returns home to continue her recovery. There will be no public duties for Kate until after Easter.
Her husband, Prince William, has apparently postponed all official engagements as well as two upcoming overseas trips, so that he can support his wife during her recovery.
According to the Telegraph, "Prince William is planning to spend "as much time as possible with the Princess while she recuperates, balancing daytime visits with caring for their three children at home in Windsor."
He was photographed this morning, driving to and from the hospital to visit his wife. Kate is currently at London Clinic, a hospital that is certainly fit for royalty. I'm surprised that royalty drives them, as that's the first thing I'd outsource — no more parallel parking!
It just goes to show if William can halt all royal proceedings (when the King himself will also be hospitalized) to be there for his wife, a guy can definitely text you back!
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
